Shooting in Hawaii: 2 police officers killed, 3 people, including the suspect, missing

January 19 (UPI) – A man shot two police officers who responded to a Sunday emergency call in an upscale neighborhood of Honolulu before setting fire to his home, which spread to several others, the authorities said.

Susan Ballard, Honolulu police chief, told reporters during an evening press conference that three people, including suspect Jerry Hanel, 69, who is believed to have been killed in the fire, remain unaccounted for.

Ballard visibly shook the officers identified as Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez, a seven-year-old veteran of the group, and Kaulike Kalama, who had been in action for nine years. They are the first officers in Honolulu to die on duty since 2012.

“They were like my children,” said Ballard, describing the shootout as “a senseless and selfish act.”

Ballard said three officers answered a Sunday morning emergency call from a woman who was stabbed in the leg when the suspect opened the fire, fatally slaping Enriquez over her bulletproof vest and forcing the other two to take cover.

The suspect then shot a second group of officers and killed Kalama, she said.

Shortly afterwards, other police officers came and Rauch rose from Hanel’s apartment before several other houses were on fire.

The fire spread to 12 homes, with seven destroyed and several more damaged before being extinguished, officials from the Honolulu Fire Department said.

The whereabouts of two unidentified women who were in the house where the fire started is unknown. Police will continue to search for Hanel “until we confirm that his remains have been recovered,” Ballard said.

“The first responders are still at the crime scene and it will likely take days for the crime scene to be processed, including salvaging any remains,” she said.

The fire department was prevented from attacking the fire due to reports of gunfire from the residence, she said.

Ballard said Enriquez and Kalama were wearing bulletproof vests and the police had responded to the apartment before looking at Hanel, who is believed to have mental health problems.

The woman who was stabbed was in serious condition, she said.

According to court records, the landlord had filed an eviction notice against Hanel.

The Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said it sends agents to the scene.

Governor of Hawaii, David Ige, said the entire state is mourning for the officials.

“When we offer our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, we also want to come together to help and support those who have been changed forever by this tragedy,” he wrote on Twitter.

City Council member Kymberly Marcos Pine said in a Facebook post prayers for the families of the “Honolulu police officers killed and injured during today’s Diamond Head incident”.

“It is terrifying to see that crime has increased recently and we are grieving for HPD and other first responders who have put their lives at risk to protect us,” she wrote.

The Mayor of Honolulu, Kirk Caldwell, also expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the two officers who were shot.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy not only for the city and county of Honolulu, but for the entire state of Hawaii,” he wrote.