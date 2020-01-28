Shooting in West Chicago: 2 guys accused of shooting on Hawthorne Lane and Rosewood Drive

Two boys are faced with charges related to a shooting where three people were injured in an attempted theft in an apparent drug deal last week in West Chicago.

Both are accused of attempted theft, but according to West Chicago police, one boy is also charged with a heavy battery with a firearm.

About 1:00 pm Jan. 24, officers responded to the areas of Hawthorne Lane and Rosewood Drive for a report of shots, police said. Witnesses saw a vehicle leave the area and officers located it in a nearby hospital.

The driver ran away when he saw the officers and finally crashed at the DuPage County Courthouse, police said. He was taken into custody after a brief pursuit.

A study found that “multiple participants” drew weapons and fired shots during a drug transaction that hit three people, including an Elgin man who remains in custody in a hospital, police said.

He is in critical but stable condition and there are still charges, police said.