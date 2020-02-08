Shooting Park Manor: Sammy Trice, 34, and three teenage boys accused of murdering the Park Manor store clerk, Chicago police said

A 34-year-old man and three teenage boys have been accused of murder in the first degree after an exchange of gunfire during an attempted theft on Friday left a store clerk in Park Manor dead.

The boys, 13, 15 and 17, were accused of being juveniles and are not mentioned, the Chicago police said.

Together with Park Manor’s 34-year-old Sammy Trice, the teenagers reportedly entered the store around 13.45. Friday in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register at gunpoint, the Chicago police said.

The clerk, identified as 33-year-old Mohammed I. Maali, took out his own gun and fired, said the police and Cook County medical examination office. At least one member of the group fired back and slapped Maali in the chest and killed him.

The 17-year-old was also shot several times and Trice was hit in the leg, the police said.

Although he remains in the hospital, a Cook County judge ordered Sunday that Trice be detained without bail, according to reports from the Cook County court. He must appear in court on 10 February.

