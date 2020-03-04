shooting-victim-uncovered-in-central-fresno-parking-good-deal-dies,-police-seeking-for-suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fresno law enforcement say the 19-yr-outdated guy who was found shot inside of a car in central Fresno has died from his injuries.

Investigators say the target, identified as Sean Pittman, died at Group Regional Health care Center on Monday.

Authorities found Sean Pittman inside a vehicle in a Pizza Hut parking ton close to Clinton and Weber Avenues on Saturday, February 29.

Murder detectives believe that Pittman and a further male were concerned in an argument just before the capturing occurred.

Law enforcement couldn’t present significantly element about the suspect. Officials say he drove away from the scene in a light-weight-colored sedan eastbound on Clinton.

Investigators are asking everyone with information and facts to call the Fresno Police Office.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to speak to Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be qualified to receive a dollars reward if you provide information and facts anonymously that prospects to an arrest. To go away a idea, connect with 559-498-7867, or fill out the variety at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.

Editor’s Notice: The online video earlier mentioned is from an before broadcast.