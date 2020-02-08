Through

Shootings in Thailand: 12 dead while a soldier goes wild

A number of people were killed in an incident in northeast Thailand, police and local media reported.

At least 10 people are believed to have been killed when a soldier went wild on Saturday at Terminal 21 shopping center in the city of Korat, northeast of Bangkok.

The shooter was named Corporal Jakrapanth Thomma, who is stationed at the Surathamphitak military camp.

Authorities say he is still at large after an incident in Nakhon Ratchasima. It’s good that it stays close to the shopping center.

Graphic video footage and images on social media show several people lying on the bleeding floor in the parking lot, while others show an explosion at the mall.

