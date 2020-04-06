Shopify is too risky for now

Shopify (SHOP) – Get Report’s rating fell more than 30% from the highs set a few months ago. Investors are running away from stocks and Shopify is no exception.

Amidst a sea of ​​fantastic economic opportunities now available, Shopify remains unfairly overrated, with a business model that is about to begin to reveal. Shopify has gotten its guide for the whole year and for now it’s best to avoid it. Here because:

The global recession carries huge risks for Shopify

As the economy was growing, investors were happy that Shopify’s share price was rising steadily week after week and they didn’t want to ask difficult questions about their investment.

Currently a very different situation has arisen and the price of Shopify’s shares is falling rapidly. Investors are now asking if Shopify is such a rewarding investment as they thought. Is Shopify a safe investment in this turbulent market? Either way, I argue it isn’t.

Dissection of the Shopify business model

Shopify’s unprofitable GAAP business has two revenue streams: subscription solutions and commercial solutions.

Its Subscription solutions, as the name suggests, are a recurring revenue stream and the aspect that investors crave. Shopify focuses mainly on selling to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups. In addition, Shopify subscription plans typically run for one month and cost less than $ 50 a month.

This revenue stream is very interesting, with constant and predictable revenue. In addition, it has gross profit margins close to 80%. In essence, this revenue stream is the crown jewel of Shopify and where the bullish thesis is built. However, this revenue stream represents only a third of Shopify’s total revenue.

Most of Shopify’s revenue, accounting for approximately 65% ​​of total revenue, is made up of its commercial solutions. This is a value added service for merchants and includes the acceptance of payments, shipments and fulfilments.

The problem for Shopify is twofold. Commercial solutions have much lower gross profit margins of just 63%, but critically its growth is proportional to the overall volume on the platform.

In addition, Shopify’s sales volume mainly increases with the addition of new merchants who sign up for the platform, rather than existing merchants, who are primarily small businesses.

Consequently, in order for the business model to succeed, Shopify needs new merchants to continuously access the platform. But this will eventually increase competition between small traders, with traders having to substantially discount their prices to earn sales.

However, if the economy contracts significantly, the number of new merchants who sign up to sell on Shopify would likely be significantly reduced.

Evaluation – No safety margin, tight orientation

Investors contented themselves with paying over 25 times the final sales for Shopify on the premise that his business model had enormous operating leverage and was able to continuously increase with the addition of new merchants.

In particular, investors were paying a huge multiple for Shopify’s ability to grow rapidly and have strong visible and predictable revenue growth. But now that the economy will contract, Shopify has pulled its lead as it believes its ability to reach its exposed leadership earlier in the year is too uncertain.

In fact, it now appears that its steady and growing revenue is not as predictable as many have been led to believe. In a time of market crisis, Shopify remains very expensive and does not offer investors the predictability in which they were evaluating.

The bottom line

Investors were willing to pay a large multiple for Shopify assuming that Shopify’s recurring revenue stream implied that its traders were stuck, but after further analysis this does not seem to be the case.

As the economy will hit tough times, many merchants who would adopt the Shopify platform will look for less risky initiatives, which will have a significant impact on Shopify’s rapid revenue growth.

Avoid this stock.

