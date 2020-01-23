Shopify plugin uses blockchain for authentication

divide

A startup in San Francisco called Real Items Foundation has developed a plugin for Shopify that uses blockchain technology, according to a report by Cointelegraph, to ensure that the items sold on the website are authentic.

The plugin is operated by blockchain and a cloud application called TAM. This allows brands to create their own non-fungible tokens (NFT) that are tied to actual physical items.

When a customer buys an item, they can scan it if they have an NFT to verify its authenticity.

David Menard, CEO and founder of the Real Items Foundation, said a number of companies are testing the plugin in beta and it will be officially released this year.

According to CoinDesk, a sports live streaming company called SportsCastr has launched its own cryptocurrency to reward customers for watching and promoting interaction.

The company is supported by the NFL Players Association and has worked with FanWide to develop the token. It’s called FanChain (FANZ) token and is available from FanWide, a company that helps fans find parties for games. The token is issued to people who check in for events.

The token can be purchased in “thousands of sports bars” and redeemed for cash.

“FanWide has advertised over 1.5 million watch parties and is the official fan club network of teams in the NFL, LaLiga, Ruby League and others,” said Kevin April, CEO of SportsCastr. “This rollout is one of the largest real blockchain implementations in fandom, and we’re just getting started.”

Finally, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took action against Opporty, a blockchain-based B2B marketplace.

CoinDesk reported that Opporty’s owner, Sergii Grybniak, made a fraudulent sale of OPP tokens and raised about $ 600,000 from 200 investors.

The tokens were not registered with the SEC and the regulator indicated that the initial coin offering was a security offering.

The SEC also stated that Grybniak lied to the investors, “materially misrepresented and neglected the investors, and committed other fraudulent acts during the offering.”

