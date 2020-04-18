Shopify shares saw an increase of over 50% in 7 days thanks to the growth of Exec Touts traffic

Shopify’s stock is booming – and the company’s tech chief expects more growth ahead.

Shopify CTO Jean-Michel Lemieux wrote on Friday in a Twitter message that “it won’t take long” before the platform’s traffic has more than doubled, limiting a seven-day growth streak for Shopify’s shares. Actions (SHOP) – Receive the closed report on Friday by 12.2% more at $ 590.39 and since April 7 they have increased by more than 50%.

Among the rapid changes for e-commerce, Shopify has emerged as a highly debated technology stock of the moment.

The company, and its more confident investors, claim that Shopify will benefit from the widespread adoption of online shopping while consumers remain at home by the millions.

Shopify allows merchants to quickly set up and manage an online store and sells both a recurring subscription product and additional services for shipping, payments and fulfillment.

In a press release earlier this month, Shopify found that a large number of businesses quickly moved online in response to the pandemic, but also revoked its full-year sales guide due to various sources. of uncertainty.

He cited merchants heavily exploiting the discounts and his cessation of “thousands” of merchants charging unfair prices for COVID-related products, among other factors.

However, the company says it will meet or exceed its first quarter financial prospects. Wall Street expects sales of $ 444 million and a non-GAAP loss of 19 cents per share for the March quarter.

In a note last week, analysts from Raymond James argued that the faltering economy presents short-term risks to Shopify equities, although it is poised to benefit from a broad transition to e-commerce in the long run.

Raymond James’ Brian Peterson warned that Shopify appears to have significant exposure to discretionary goods that budget-conscious domestic consumers are avoiding right now.

“Shopify does not reveal its mix (gross margin value) by product, although our research suggests significant exposure to highly discretionary categories such as high-end clothing and cosmetics,” noted Peterson.

