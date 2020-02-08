Shopping center headquarters: hundreds of people rescued and a gunman still on the run after the Thai carnage

Hundreds of people were rescued from a Thai mall after a soldier opened fire inside the mall, leaving at least 20 people dead and 31 injured.

The soldier shot and killed his commander at Surathampithak military camp before stealing weapons and ammunition and fleeing in a stolen Humvee at 3.30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

He then went to Terminal 21 shopping center, which was busy with people celebrating a long weekend, and shot at civilians.

A soldier opened fire in a busy Thai shopping center, killing 20 people. Photo / provided

The shooter broadcast the mass shootings live on Facebook and posted selfies on the platform before his profile was removed by the social media giant.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, leaving many injured and dead,” said police spokesman Col. Col Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit said Saturday evening that 20 deaths had been confirmed. Another 31 people were reportedly injured, some seriously, the Bangkok Post reported.

Armed forces rescued all civilians from a shopping center in Thailand after a soldier opened fire and killed at least 20 people. Photo / AP

The officers who stormed the building on Saturday evening urged the gunman to surrender, but received shouts of anger and more gunfire.

Troops from a special war unit were sent to the mall, where the attacker is said to hold 16 people hostage on the fourth floor.

“We don’t know why he did this. It looks like he went crazy,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

People who were able to exit Terminal 21 of the Korat shopping center walk in front of the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Photo / AP

Crime Suppression Division commandos arrived from Bangkok by helicopter. Police also brought the man’s mother in the hope that she could persuade him to surrender, the Bangkok Post reported.

At around 8:30 p.m., it was reported that special forces troops were preparing to “engage” the gunner inside the mall.

But the immediate goal was to safely evacuate the hundreds of buyers and workers who were still trapped inside.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. that they had taken over floors G, 1, 2 and 3 of the mall.

Lieutenant-General Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army region, identified the suspect as Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, from Surathampithak camp.

The man suspected of being the shooter posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements like “No one can escape death” and “Should I give up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I have already stopped.”

This screenshot was taken from live Facebook video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military style clothing and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a handgun and bullets.

In a photo posted on social networks that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen wearing a camouflaged green military helmet while a ball of fire and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the shooting began.

