shori-hamada-all-but-wraps-up-location-on-japan’s-olympic-judo-group

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – Shori Hamada almost confirmed herself a place at her initial Olympic Game titles after capturing gold at the Dusseldorf Grand Slam on Sunday.

Hamada, the 2018 globe champion and 2019 runner-up, received all five of her bouts in the women’s 78-kg division by ippon and defeated Brazil’s Mayra Aguiar, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist, in the last.

“I was equipped to do what I have practiced and I’m pleased to gain,” Hamada said.

“I’ve been doing work tough for a prolonged time simply because I want to make the Olympic workforce. If I make it, my aim is to win the gold. Even if I get thrown, even if I get pinned down, my purpose is to get.”

Japan’s Sarah Asahina also prevailed on the closing working day in Dusseldorf, beating Azerbaijan’s Iryna Kindzerska in the women’s about 78-kg final.

In the men’s field, Japan’s Shoichiro Mukai shed his quarterfinal match in the 90-kilogram competitors but advanced by the repechage to claim bronze.

Approximately all the Japanese judoka who participated in the three-day tournament are favorites to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.