Short Stack will come back together tomorrow

There is reason to believe in the news that melted my emo brain of the early ’00s to a complete meltdown Short stack is about to make a comeback.

Stack is back, baby. (could be)

Let me only anticipate this by saying that this is only speculation. But if you can trust my instincts and the instincts of short stack fans (yes, they still exist), short stack could be back in 2020.

In a tweet now deleted, Frontman Shaun Diviney sent the Internet into a full-blown panic with a simple tweet announcing that we should be online tomorrow night.

I know what you think, this tweet can mean absolutely anything. To increase suspicion, the band account has darkened the cover picture and the profile picture and has been sporadically short-stack-related tweets since the end of December.

The band was active from 2005 to 2012 before returning to their homecoming tour in 2015. Their reunion was short-lived, however, and the band gave up a second shortly after the release of their homecoming album.

“We all wanted to do different things. Andy wanted to travel. Bradie opened his own drum studio and then I kind of did my own thing, so we just wanted to take a break, ”said Shaun Junkee,

When we finally do the Reunion Tour in 2069 ???? #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/PGhs8OxxLf

– Shaun Diviney (@ShaunDiviney) July 16, 2019

But now it looks like they could be back (again).

Quickly, everyone checks their 2020 bingo cards. Did someone have “short stack coming back together”? Someone? Anyone at all?

The band has yet to update their Facebook account, with the latest post being their annual Christmas photo. But frankly, after the instant response to Diviney’s now deleted tweet, it’s easy to understand why they’d be afraid to change it.

Short Stack’s Twitter community quickly speculated that the tweet was a comeback, be it just a reunion tour or a full reunion to bring us the new music we really deserve in 2020.

Sorry, but when shortstacks make a comeback, I think I have to sit down

– tmhb (@txylormae) February 2, 2020

hey short stack,

what the hell did you do that for pic.twitter.com/7hs7Y5JwH7

– Short Stack Archive (@shortstvckbvnd) February 1, 2020

When Shortstack comes back together I will cry, I miss her so much

– tiarna (@t_arna_) February 2, 2020

Give me the black skinny jeans and tip your hair up because it looks like Stack (maybe) is back, baby.

Shaun Diviney, I’m begging you. Please do not disappoint me.

Stay tuned for an update tomorrow night.

Image:

Getty Images / Mike Flokis

