Short video Hit TikTok promises millions of relief funds to help communities fight Covid-19

The short video app TikTok, owned by Bytedance based in Beijing, has promised a total of about 375 million US dollars in support of health workers, educators and local communities in the front line affected by the global crisis of Covid-19, arriving on the wake of support from other Chinese tech giants.

Around USD 250 million will be used to help medical and nonprofit workers and local organizations serve the community, creative professionals and the wellness industry. Other commitments include US $ 25 million in advertising to help trusted organizations deliver crucial public health information through its short video platform and US $ 100 million in advertising credits as companies seek to rebuild.

“This may be a serious time, but on TikTok it can still be joyful – and deeply inspiring,” said Alex Zhu, president of TikTok, in a blog post, “We are committed to doing our part in that global explosion of mutual support and giving. We want to enlarge everything we are seeing in our community and translate it into concrete help for the people most affected by this crisis. ”

Senior Hubei officials go live on TikTok in China to promote the products

Last month the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation said they shared the clinical experience of frontline healthcare professionals with global medical institutions in the form of a digital manual. In March, Google also announced around $ 800 million in new funds to fight the global pandemic.

TikTok is also playing a role in educating people about the health crisis. On March 17, the World Health Organization streamed live on TikTok to share updated information on the deadly coronavirus. The short video also launched a “#HappyAtHome: LIVE!” campaign last month, a week of nightly live streaming to help “bring some comfort and connection (to people)” who might feel isolated.

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, first donated 200 million yuan (US $ 28.4 million) to the China Red Cross Foundation in January, when Wuhan was the epicenter of the pandemic in China. He also founded a special fund to support frontline health workers. As of March 17, the fund has raised over 400 million yuan.

