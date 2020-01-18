Shorthanded Celtics records the third straight loss and falls on Phoenix 123-119

The Celtics have put together the entire game-fashion line-up at different times this season thanks to the inability to keep their five best players on the floor at the same time.

Saturday night, with Kemba Walker (sore knee) and Jaylen Brown (sprained thumb) with their best civilian equipment, the Celtics continued their recent battle in a 123-119 loss against Phoenix. It was their third consecutive loss and sixth in their last eight games.

Marcus Smart’s career evening, with highlights in points (37) and 3-pointers (a franchise record 11), was completely wasted due to a lack of power from the rest of the line-up.

Jayson Tatum, guarded against distraction by Suns ahead of Mikal Bridges, had to work hard for a 26-point, 10-for-20 performance. Gordon Hayward also continued his fight, although he finished better than he started with a 22-point, 8-for-20 night.

The enduring image, however, was that Hayward caught Smart’s incoming pass and missed an open layout with 35 seconds to go, and Phoenix with a shrinking lead of 116-111. Devin Booker, who on average won more points against the Celtics than any other team in his career, followed the norm with 37 points.

The Celtics flourished late when Tatum cut the Phoenix cut to 109-97 with a drive, and then, thanks to a smart stem, buried his first 3-pointer of the night.

DeAndre Ayton skipped twice from the line, followed by a Ricky Rubio 3-pointer with 2:11 for a Phoenix lead of 114-100.

Tatum hit the line twice and Smart started the break with a new handle. This time Hayer was grabbed by Booker for an error-free foul and hit the line twice.

Smart buried his 10th three of the night, cut the Phoenix lead to 114-107 and with 1:16 Rubio left Daniel Theis in midfield. The Celtics center hit both, bringing the Suns lead to five.

Bridges missed 15 feet and Smart hit Theis with a home run for a dunk who narrowed the gap to 114-111. Bridges crash next time, with a bouncer, and the Celtics called timeout with 36.9 seconds left.

Smart found Hayward on the edge with the incoming pass, but the Celtics attacker missed his open shot and sent Booker to the line for two free throws.

Smart had time to hit a final, pointless 3-pointer. But with the Suns on seven points, Tatum hit a 3-pointer that reduced the lead to 121-119 with 4.8 seconds left.

Booker was frustrated by Smart with 4.8 seconds left and made both free throws to close the game.

The Celtics cut the Phoenix lead twice to seven points in the third quarter, but were unable to narrow the gap. So Phoenix opened the fourth with a lead of 87-76, with Tatum and Hayward shooting a combined 10-for-28 in the process.

They immediately reduced the lead to seven by scoring the first four runs of the fourth with a line-up with Tremont Waters and Grant Williams. When Aron Baynes answered with a 3-pointer, Hayward made all the pieces, first with a deep 3-pointer and then with an outlet pass to Enes Kanter who brought the Phoenix lead to 90-85.

Dario Saric answered from the center, and after an Waters airball, Bridges also hit an open three, causing the Celtics to go back to where they were (96-85) and starting a Celtics timeout of 7:39.

Smart came out of time out with his eighth 3-pointer – a career high – but his shot was only the interruption in a 12-3 Phoenix run that accounted for a lead of 102-88.

Smart hit his ninth three to end the point, only for Bridges to hit another bomb.

As is evident from the first half of Tatum’s 4-for-12/0-for-5, the attack was again a problem for this team on its way to rest, with the Suns ahead, 60-51. Even six first half three of Smart couldn’t bring the Celtics any closer.

Seven Smart’s trey of the night barely made a dent with 9:20 in the third – Phoenix now led, 71-59 – but when Theis and Tatum combined for all scores in a 9-2 run, the Celtics cut at least the margin to seven points. Hayward did the same with a lane jumper 28 seconds later.

But that seven-point gap would be best for the Celtics to be able to collect the remainder of the quarter, heading for the fourth with a deficit of 87-76.