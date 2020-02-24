shot-fired-at-visalia-residence-hours-following-pipe-bomb-is-still-left-on-doorstep,-law-enforcement-say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Visalia police are investigating just after another person opened fire at a dwelling and placed a home made bomb outside the house.

The taking pictures took place around nine: 30 pm. on Cambridge Avenue and Bollinger Road close to Linwood Street.

Investigators say an unidentified suspect fired a spherical at the victim’s house then ran absent. An individual positioned a pipe bomb outdoors the residence several hours earlier, and the machine was nonetheless there when officers responded to the shooting.

A member of the Tulare County Consolidated Bomb Squad disarmed the machine.

The incident is still below investigation. Anyone with details is asked to contact the Visalia Law enforcement Department.