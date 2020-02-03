Shot on Greyhound bus near Grapevine base, injuries unknown

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 4:13 AM PST / Updated: Feb 3, 2020 / 04:52 AM PST

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) – Police respond to a shooting on a Greyhound bus, according to CHP. The bus is currently at the Valero service station at the foot of the Grapevine.

CHP says the gunman was on the bus and the situation is “stable” now.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department responded to the gas station.

According to CHP, the bus was headed north.

The Greyhound bus is currently blocked by a warning tape and surrounded by several agencies.

According to CHP officials, they are at the start of the investigation into this shooting. No information is available on injuries.

