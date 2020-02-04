Shot outside liquor store after alleged shooter meets other man, report says

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A shootout outside a liquor store took place in late January after the alleged shooter physically struck another man as he left the company, according to a document filed in the case.

Police said in the report that Alexander Horton and the other man argued in front of Tommy’s Liquors at around 9:30 a.m. on January 27 before Horton got into his vehicle.

Horton, 21, then backed out and shot the vehicle, but missed the other man with a bullet fired from the lowered passenger window, the document said.

Video surveillance recovered from the South Chester Avenue store shows Horton in possession of a firearm inside the vehicle, according to a court document. He was then found driving the suspect vehicle, and a search of the apartment he was staying in revealed an unregistered Glock 17 pistol, the report said.

Horton admitted the gun belonged to him, the report said.

Prosecutors have charged Horton with five crimes, including assaulting a person with a gun and recklessly discharging a gun. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 10.