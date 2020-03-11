Shot “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” stopped about problems with coronavirus

Posing for a future series of Disney + “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was interrupted in Prague due karanavirusa flash.

The series, which is mostly filmed in Atlanta, began the weekly survey in the Czech city last Friday (March 6th). Today, however, production was stopped (11 March), and the actors and the crew have been recalled to Atlanta. No word on whether the series will return to Prague to finish shooting in time.

The move comes after the Czech government announced that it will close schools and cancel events due to the increasing number of reasons COVID-19 in the country. The nation is still reported 40 cases of coronavirus.

This is the second time the production of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was disrupted. Back in January, is scheduled fled to Puerto Rico was canceled after two earthquakes hit the island.

Stars of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the titular character, and the premiere is scheduled for “Disney +” later in August. To date it is not known whether the release of the interrupt release series.

