[shots:-beehive,-8-ft-extended,-found-out-in-virginia-condominium-ceiling]

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An eight-foot-prolonged beehive was just lately learned and taken out from within an apartment in Richmond.

Virginia Wildlife Administration and Handle said in a assertion that they eliminated the hive from the ceiling of a residing room in Richmond on Monday. The space was in involving tenants at the time.

The organization explained the hive manufactured about 80 to 100 kilos of honey, though only about 15 to 20 kilos was able to be salvaged.

Wealthy Perry, proprietor of the wildlife control company, told The Charlotte Observer that the hive was big adequate to aid 100,00 to 150,00 bees. But he reported it was not thoroughly occupied.

Perry mentioned it was very uncommon to locate such a significant hive inside of a developing. He mentioned the hive of Italian bees was possible to be at least two several years old. He claimed the bees most likely got in through holes in the siding and uncovered a residence amongst rafters and sheet rock.

The enterprise said it has a “no kill” coverage with bees. But he said the firm could not discover the queen just after an substantial search and that the hive could not be saved.