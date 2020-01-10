Shots fired in elementary school in Mexico have resulted in two deaths and six injuries

Loading...

A teacher was killed and six others injured when a student opened fire on Friday at a private school in Coahuila, northern Mexico.

The gunman, a student with two firearms, had also died, said Adelaido Flores, the regional public security coordinator in Coahuila near the Texas border.

After the incident, fearful relatives arrived at the school to pick up the students, news from affiliate TV Azteca showed.

The shootout took place at the Cervantes de Torreón school in the industrial city of Torreón, the city’s mayor, Jorge Zermeño Infante, told reporters.

Preliminary reports said the student entered school and fired on a teacher before apparently shooting himself, the mayor said.

Four of the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. Her condition was unknown.

The school reported in a Facebook post that a teacher and a student had died in the shootings. In addition, five students and a teacher were injured.

“We never thought that such a situation could occur in our society,” the post said, adding that school officials worked with the authorities.

The private school serves students from kindergarten to high school according to their website. In 2016, more than 1,900 students were enrolled, it is said on site.