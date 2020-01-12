Shots involving LAPD officer follow reports of gunman at Palms gas station, authorities say

Loading...

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A suspect was killed in a shootout involving an officer Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Palms, authorities reported.

Officers responded to reports of an gunman, said a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officer was injured.

It was not known if the suspect was armed at the time of the shooting.

According to the LAPD, the shooting took place shortly before 1 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the corner of Sepulveda Boulevard and Tuller Avenue.

There was an officer involved in filming in our Pacific region, in the area of ​​Sepulveda and Venice Blvd. Avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence. A public information officer responds and we will provide more details as soon as they are available.

The incident resulted in a massive police presence and the closure of several streets at the scene. Large delays were expected until 2 p.m. during the continuation of the investigation.

