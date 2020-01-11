Shots involving LAPD officer follow reports of gunman at Palms gas station, authorities say

Loading...

PALMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – A shootout involving an officer occurred Saturday afternoon at a gas station in Palms after authorities responded to reports of an gunman, a spokesperson said. from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The question of whether anyone was hit by gunfire was not immediately confirmed.

According to the LAPD, the shooting took place shortly before 1 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the corner of Sepulveda and Venice boulevards.

There was an officer involved in filming in our Pacific region, in the area of ​​Sepulveda and Venice Blvd. Avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence. A public information officer responds and we will provide more details as soon as they are available.

– LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 11, 2020

The incident resulted in a massive police presence and the closure of several streets at the scene.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.