[shotspotter-sales-opportunities-to-arrest-of-a-man-in-east-bakersfield]

Posted: Mar one, 2020 / 11: 42 AM PST / Up to date: Mar 1, 2020 / 11: 51 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ShotSpotter recorded one particular gunshot fired in the 800 block of Pacific Avenue that is in accordance to the Bakersfield Law enforcement Office.

BPD explained when officers had been in the space, they noticed a vehicle leaving the area.

Law enforcement stated 24-yr-previous Manuel Vargas Mercado was identified to be an unlicensed driver and lived at the site of the ShotSpotter activation.

A handgun was situated in the middle console with an expended shell casing in the chamber and nine stay rounds in the journal.

Officer ended up equipped to conclude that Manuel Vargas Mercado was liable for the activation.

Bakersfield Law enforcement arrested Vargas Mercado for relevant weapons charges.

Any person with information about this scenario is asked to call the Bakersfield Law enforcement Section at (661) 327-7111.