NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 15: Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks with head coach Bill O’Brien of the Houston Texans before a game against Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon / Getty Images)

Have the Houston Texans made the right move in choosing between the two head coaches?

Should the Houston Texans hold Mike Vrabel over Bill O’Brien? It’s a burning question everyone should ask with the Houston Texans from the playoffs and the Tennessee Titans who are advancing to the AFC championship.

O’Brien brought Vrabel under his wing with the Texans after he was a defender at the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2011 to 2013. Vrabel was instrumental in the development of Jadeveon Clowney, Whitney Mercilus and Benardrick McKinney.

Vrabel showed a strong talent in developing players and was in an excellent position to be promoted to head coach before the Texans boarded him as defensive coordinator for the 2017 season. Although the Texans with Vrabel as defensive coordinator set their worst records with 4:12, defense at the end of the season due to injuries was without watt and Mercilus for most of the year.

When O’Brien entered the last year of his fifth contract with the Texans, the former owner under Bob McNair had the option to separate, but the sudden addition of Deshaun Watson played a vital role in O’Brien’s long-term job security in his rookie -Season he worked closely with him.

In addition to the promising partnership with Watson, O’Brien also had the opportunity to sign a new contract with Rick Smith, who resigned from his position as general manager to deal with a personal family matter. The vacancies at the top of the Texas front office have opened a door for O’Brien to participate in without currently being a candidate for general manager.

O’Brien signed a five-year extension with the Texans, which remains a very questionable success story in the playoffs. With the exception of O’Brien, all three AFC South teams have qualified for the third round of playoffs since 2014.

It remains to be seen whether Vrabel will prove to be the better of the two head coaches in his second season as head coach of the Titan, but he has tackled the AFC championship game before O’Brien in a shorter period of time.

Both coaches started with identical storylines, with 18 to 14 records in the first two seasons, and failed to reach the playoffs in their first year before qualifying for the next season. However, when the titans climb into the Super Bowl, one has to wonder whether the Texans have made the right choice in the foreseeable future to choose the right coach.

Next topic: Will Darren Fells return in 2020?

The time has come for O’Brien to push the Texans past the division round to become a Super Bowl contender.