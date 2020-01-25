Should We Tax Big Tech More?

We live in a technology-based world – so it should come as no surprise that big tech companies report record revenue, making more money and selling more products than ever before. At the same time, however, these companies’ tax payments do not seem to match their success.

Six of Silicon Valley’s biggest businesses may have lost more than $ 100 billion in tax in the last decade, according to new research from the Fair Tax Market.

These tax practices have led some to argue that great technologies do not pay their fair share – and should be subject to higher taxes. Others, urging caution, said there could be huge potential negative impacts on hiking taxes in the sector.

Here is the evidence for the arguments on both sides, as well as how legislators respond to the debate.

How Big Tech Reduces Its Tax Burden

Those in favor of higher taxes generally argue that the $ 100 billion tax gap between tax provisions – the amount of corporate tax budgets – and tax pay equals tax avoidance.

Supporters of higher taxes are also generally in favor of closing the gaps that allow companies to shrink their tax burden – or eliminate it, as with Amazon, which has reportedly paid $ 0 in federal income tax in 2018.

These missing taxes, they argue, could be used to pay for public services, upgrade infrastructure and boost aid that the economy needs to continue to operate.

Some European countries, aware of the missing tax revenue, have already begun to impose stricter taxes on large technology companies – such as France, which imposes a 3% tax on companies with total revenues of over € 750 million and revenue France exceeds. EUR 25 million. The United Kingdom and Italy are considering similar taxes.

The US government, in retaliation, has threatened tariffs on France if it continues to impose a three per cent tax on large foreign companies.

Calls for tax reform have also inspired new legislation in the US – such as the proposed short-term abolition of the SALT cap, which would raise income tax for higher earners while lowering the current threshold on state and local tax rebates.

Why Not Tax Big Tech

Others, however, argue that taxing high technology would not be the right move.

Opponents of higher tax rates quickly pointed out that research by the Fair Tax Market focused on the difference between tax provisions, the amount of companies’ tax budget and the final tax payment paid to the government. To say that these companies violated taxes could be regarded as misleading as they paid all the taxes that were required by local laws.

Opponents of higher technology taxes also argue that raising taxes would make it more difficult for these companies to continue investing in the countries where they operate. Amazon, for example, invested about $ 60 billion in Europe during the 2010s. This may not have been possible, the argument goes, if Amazon had been subject to a higher tax rate.

It is also not uncommon for large technology companies to operate at lower profit margins than traditional retailers. As a result, higher tax burdens – even if they don’t seem significant from a Silicon Valley perspective – can make online retailers like Amazon less competitive with brick-and-mortar alternatives. This could ultimately weaken companies like Amazon in the long run, hampering technology development and discourage new investment.

The incident surrounding Big Tech’s tax share continues

The debate over Silicon Valley taxes is likely to continue in the near future as lawmakers weigh potential tax responses.

As large technology companies continue to benefit from tax loopholes to pay less, there will probably be those who support a stricter tax code that requires businesses to pay more.

At the same time, opponents are likely to respond that higher taxes could be unfair to the big technologies and that by asking more companies they could make them less competitive and ultimately reduce the amount of money they invest in the economy.

Some European governments have already responded to demands for higher rates, imposing their own new taxes and possibly instigating a trade war with the US.

