“show-champion”-announces-astro’s-moonbin-+-sanha,-verivery’s-kangmin-as-new-mcs

MBC’s “Show Champion” has formally introduced its new lineup of MCs!

Following hinting at the identities of its 3 new MCs past 7 days, “Show Champion” has now unveiled that VERIVERY’s Kangmin and ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha will be signing up for the music clearly show as its latest hosts.

ASTRO’s company Fantagio New music commented, “Starting from the March four episode of ‘Show Champion,’ ASTRO members Moonbin and Yoon Sanha will exhibit off their energetic electricity and internet hosting techniques as MCs.”

The two ASTRO customers remarked, “We definitely desired to consider [hosting a music show] this 12 months, so we’re actually delighted to have this opportunity. Despite the fact that we’re nevertheless missing in numerous means, we will maintain operating hard to demonstrate you fantastic issues. We will provide our cheerful electricity and try out to provide satisfied vibes to viewers every single Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, VERIVERY’s company Jellyfish Enjoyment also verified, “Kangmin will be teaming up with ASTRO’s Moonbin and Yoon Sanha [as an MC].”

The 3 new MCs’ initially episode of “Show Champion” will air on March four at 6 p.m. KST.

Are you energized to see Moonbin, Sanha, and Kangmin host “Show Champion”?

