Show the boss the value of the employee

I am a mid-level manager in a highly specialized department. One of my employees, Susan, has asked for a promotion. Yesterday she told me that she had received an attractive offer from another company and I think she hopes we will counter the offer. My VP thinks that Susan can easily be replaced. I don’t think the VP realizes how much knowledge she has and how hard it will be to fulfill Susan’s position. What can I do to try to change my mind about making a counter offer?

The key is to tie its contributions to the things your VP cares about.

This may not be as easy as it sounds. Sometimes highly specialized tasks can sound everyday and they are only indirectly linked to results at a higher level. However, they are essential and it is up to you to tell the story of Susan’s value.

Make a list of the top tasks she performs, along with the skills and knowledge needed to get the job done. Be detailed so that you have sufficient information to defend your case.

Then link each of these to the key strategic objectives of your company, concentrating most on those that are aligned with the objectives of your VP.

For example, Susan follows macroeconomic trends. The work that she does can, among other things, determine what information to collect, where to find it, combine the information and deliver it in a useful format.

For the uninformed, this may sound like something that someone just out of college could do. In fact, it requires in-depth knowledge of the industry, business knowledge, data savvy and storytelling, among other skills.

Let’s say that this VP is, for example, responsible for determining the market potential. Explain how each step she takes can complete this assessment in a way that optimizes the accuracy of predictions.

Then indicate the risks it runs if it no longer provides this information. Find an example of how her work supported an important decision that, quite frankly, would scare him to realize the risks of continuing without her.

Provide a financial analysis of the costs to replace it, including recruitment and training.

Also perform a salary analysis. It is an ugly fact that many people who have been in an organization for a while are underpaid. Realistically, you may have to pay someone as much as they were offered elsewhere without the benefits of retention.

Consider how hard you want to fight to keep her. This can cause a conflict between you and your VP, even if you keep it respectful. If you really want to push it, if there are other important users of the work that she does, you can let them know that she is considering leaving. However, this is a risky step and should not be done lightly.

Be transparent to her that you fight to keep her. It may take you a few extra days to make your case. And in any case it will give her satisfaction to know that you see her value for your organization.

Then ask yourself: “Do I want to work for a company that sees people as disposable?”

Liz Reyer is a certified coach with more than 20 years of business experience.