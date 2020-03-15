Showcase Cinema reduce capacity by 50% due to problems with the coronavirus

Showcases Cinema announced that reduce its capacity by half in the cinemas of Great Britain and the United States against the backdrop of long-term problems with the coronavirus.

The move comes in order to free up the empty spaces between the clients, helping to stop the spread of the virus, according to Deadline.

Release can also get a lot of disinfectant, and the staff will be trained virus Covid-19, and the surfaces are clean several times a day.

Showcase asked employees to stay home when they show symptoms of coronavirus, and if any customers in theaters showing symptoms, they will “respectfully asked to leave the premises.”

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is of paramount importance to us in the Showcase cinema, and we continue to carry out the most advanced tips from all the specialized sides,” – said in a statement Showcase.

(Photo: Krists Luhaers on Unsplash)

We slept karanavirusa has great consequences for the film industry. In the American box office, presumably has the lowest reception output 20 years due to a virus, and it was discovered yesterday that karanavirus film industry worth $ 20 billion.

Losses already exceed $ 7 billion (5.7 billion. Pounds) after the production of a number of large call has been suspended or the terms of their release postponed.

Among the completed films that will come out later, – “Quiet location II” and the last performance of Daniel Craig as James Bond, do not have time to die.

