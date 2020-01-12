Showers, storms that dampen the cleanup after a serious outbreak

Loading...

The storm-ravaged south of the United States is hit by showers and thunderstorms every day until mid-week.

AccuWeather meteorologists do not expect the storms to be as severe as the storms that occurred during the first storm of the year, Friday through Saturday.

However, any wet weather in the south can slow clean-up and recovery efforts and further burden residents who have been left homeless by the storms.

According to Carl Erickson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, a longer, unexplained weather pattern will appear as a front stand across the region this week.

“This will serve as a point of contact for more widespread showers and thunderstorms,” ​​he added.

The showers will first linger on the southeast coast on Sunday before spreading north across the south on Monday.

Communities from Houston to Jackson, Miss.; Birmingham, Ala .; Atlanta; and Raleigh, N.C., may be dampened by showers and thunderstorms at the start of the new week.

The stormy weather can disappear from the Gulf Coast for some time from Tuesday to Wednesday and move north to places like Little Rock, Ark. And spread Nashville.

Some of the embedded thunderstorms can be local, with gusty winds being the greatest threat.

Since the ground is already saturated, a moderate gust of 40-50 miles per hour in a thunderstorm can be enough to knock over a tree with flat roots.

Local flooding can be a problem in areas drenched by thunderstorms from Friday to Saturday, and can experience one or more rounds of additional stormy weather by mid-week.

Small streams and streams may ingest another flood of water, especially where the shower and thunderstorms repeat daily until midweek.

The additional rainfall is likely to outperform some cities in terms of average monthly rainfall.

Birmingham was shy of less than 0.10 inches from its average January rainfall of 4.84 inches on January 12.

Little Rock and Jackson exceeded their respective monthly averages of 3.55 inches and 4.97 inches in just the first 11 days of January.