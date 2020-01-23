Showman Kyrgios starts the third round of the Australian Open | Sports

Australian Nick Kyrgios celebrates his individual match in Melbourne on January 23, 2020 after winning the Frenchman Gilles Simon on the fourth day of the Australian Open in Melbourne. – AFP pic

MELBOURNE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Showman Nick Kyrgios has replaced Frenchman Gilles Simon at the Australian Open today

The 24-year-old was veteran at an early age, but then lost focus and became restless before concentrating again on his favorite Melbourne Arena and winning 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

In the third round there was a duel with the Russian Karen Khachanov [16th] or the Swedish Mikael Ymer [16th]. The winner of the game met world champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

“I definitely got lost a little … but I decided to refocus,” said Kyrgios about his mini meltdown in the third set. “I could have gone to a very dark place in the fourth set, but I put it away.”

An apparently more mature Kyrgios spoke about how the bushfire crisis in his home country gave him perspective and focus, and how he felt he was playing for the nation and not just for himself.

And with the roar of the crowd in his ears, he broke the Frenchman in the first game and consolidated by holding the serve.

Kyrgios looked sharp and took 5-2 breaks. Then he skipped the set, sent five aces, and made only two casual mistakes.

Simon struggled with his serve and the Australian made another 1-0 lead in the second set and scored some big goals when it mattered.

The serve went ahead before Kyrgios, once again watched by his ATP Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, won the set with another rocket serve.

He broke Simon early in the third set and released a huge “C’mon!”

But the Frenchman gave in when Kyrgios lost focus in the eighth game. He insulted himself and pointed to his box when the frustration set in.

He lost the set when his focus swayed and he shouted at his box, “Of all the things you could say,” Stay hard. Thank you man, thank you. That’s what I get at every stop, “Stay hard “. Impressive.”

But the Australian conquered his mental demons to regroup. In the fourth game he made a decisive break of 6: 5 and ended the victory with a big ace, the 28th of the game. – AFP