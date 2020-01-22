Showrunner “Riverdale” Announces First Mid-Season “Super-Fun” Tonight | Riverdale, The CW

Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) get ready for the big football match when mid-season returns Riverdale!

In “Chapter Sixty-Seven: Spirit Week,” as Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) gets to work on a story about the rivalry between schools.

Archie is in conflict when Mary (Molly ringwald) tells him about Uncle Frank (Ryan Robbins) troubled past.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) runs up against Mrs Appleyard (Emily Tennant), the school’s new cheerleading coach and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits a roadblock with his latest recipe from Luna Rum.

Finally, Jughead (Cole sprouse) is forced to choose a side after the benefits of participating in Stonewall Prep begin to interfere with their personal lives.

“Tonight’s #Riverdale episode is SUPER-FUN! Tune into TONS OF high school h’jinx !!!!! 8 at @thecw!” Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased on Instagram.

Tune into a brand new Riverdale TONIGHT (January 22) at 8 / 7c on The CW!

