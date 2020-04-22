Showtime Shares Cost-free VICE Section Exploring Wuhan COVID-19 Lockdown

Showtime Unveils Cost-free VICE Section Discovering Wuhan COVID-19 Lockdown

Showtime has debuted the total section from very last week’s episode of VICE, “Warning from Wuhan,” exploring the Chinese city’s lockdown amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on the net for free of charge. The comprehensive 13-moment section can be viewed in the participant underneath!

The section focuses on Chen Qiushi, a citizen journalist in Wuhan, the cash of the Hubei province in China, as he seeks to illustrate and report the total impact the coronavirus has experienced on his city due to the fact its first outbreak in early January. The section is offered by VICE correspondent Krishna Adavolu, as Qiushi has not been read from since February 6.

The Emmy-profitable documentary sequence VICE, recognised for providing immersive reporting from the frontlines of world wide conflicts, civil uprisings and past, is obtainable throughout all SHOWTIME platforms on Sunday nights. The 13-episode year pursues untold stories on the environment, social justice, civil rights and identification from all corners of the globe.

Generated by VICE News, Beverly Chase is the government producer and showrunner for VICE. Craig Thomson is co-executive producer, and Subrata De is the senior govt producer for the series.

