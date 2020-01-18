Showtime Updates ‘L Word: Generation Q’ and ‘Work in Progress’

Earlier this week, Showtime announced the renewal of The L Word: Generation Q and Work in Progress, both of which will be back online for their second season.

The L Word: Generation Q serves as a sequel to The L Word, aired on Showtime from 2004 to 2009. The original focused on the lives of a group of friends living in West Hollywood. Not only that, but the show introduced television to a whole group of lesbians who were first voted.

The sequel series comes a decade after The L Word and introduces a new, newer set of characters, along with some of the main cast from the original series. Much of the series presents how the two generations come together to share their experiences of love, work, success, loss and joy.

Progress focuses on Abni, a middle-aged lesbian who originally planned to take her own life before getting into an unexpected relationship with Chris, a transsexual. Like Generation Q, the show focuses on the different generations that are observed in the LGBTQ + community and how they interact with each other.

LGBTQ + Representation on television as a whole

Renewing Generation Q and ongoing work is definitely a win for the LGBTQ + community. Not only that, but there are more LGBTQ + characters on TV now than ever.

According to the GLAAD report “Where Are We On TV”, 10.2% of regular television series on television were LGBTQ + identification, jumping from 8.8% in the previous television season. GLAAD cites these statistics as the most LGBTQ + characterized since they began tracking it 24 years ago. There has also been an increase in LGBTQ + people appearing on television, outnumbering white LGBTQ + people, from 52% to 48%.

The LGBTQ + media representation is the most important that has ever been. Appearances such as Orange are the New Black, Pose, Killing Eve, one day at a time, and others can help represent those who may be struggling with their identity. Seeing characters portray what they can go through gives viewers a sense of comfort. Not only that, but these shows can also help viewers be confident enough to be their true self.