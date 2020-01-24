Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal at the Street Dancer 3D projection – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML538a7c6d72d671c53dd5f4821a61b9bc11%

Rowing D & # 39; Souza is back with a new dance film. This time he plays Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film entitled Street Dancer 3D is about a dance fight between street dancers. The chemistry of Shraddha and Varun was highly appreciated by many in Remo’s ABCD2. Now that Street Dancer 3D is coming to the cinema today, the tension among the audience has doubled. A special screening of the film was made in Mumbai last night. Friends and colleagues came to support the team.

Our lenses broke such as Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D & # 39; Souza, David Dhawan, Karuna Dhawan, Shashank Khaitan, Varun Sharma, Ellie Avram, Nushrat Bharucha, Bhushan Kumar, Rakulpreet Singh, Rhea Chakrabort and Sophie Chkortorty, Sophie Chkortorty and Sophie Chkortorty various others in the special screening. Varun’s family came in to support the star. His mother, Lali Dhawan, his father David Dhawan and his old girlfriend, Natasha Dalal, stood by his side on his big day. View the photos below.

