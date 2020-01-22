Shrimp quesadillas quick & fantastic

Quesadillas are quick, easy to prepare and can be made with a number of different proteins. At Legal Sea Foods, our favorite is accidental shrimp – these shellfish are universally popular and can be adapted to a wide range of preparations.

In fact, we offer a special shrimp menu, which runs until 12 February. The menu consists of nine prawn starters and main courses, including the quesadilla. Enjoy your meal!

SHRIMPS QUESADILLAS

1 pound of uncooked medium-sized shrimp, peeled and thawed

1 T. olive oil

½ c. chopped onion

½ c. chopped peppers

2 cloves of garlic finely chopped

2 T. chili powder

6 t. vegetable oil

2 c. Monterey jack cheese

6 medium sized flour tortillas

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan or pan. Put the chopped onion, pepper and garlic in the pan. Bake for 1 minute or until soft.

Add the shrimp and chili powder and fry for another 1-2 minutes, or until the shrimp start to turn pink.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and rinse and wipe the pan with kitchen paper. Return the pan to the heat and brush with a teaspoon of vegetable oil.

Put a tortilla in the pan and sprinkle cheese on one side of the tortilla. Scoop a sixth part of the shrimp mixture and then a sprinkle of cheese. Fold the tortilla in half. Cook for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crispy. Repeat for the remaining tortillas. Cut into ¼ segments for plating. Makes 6 portions.

Optional garnishes are sour cream, salsa, corn sauce and / or guacamole with a dash of chipotle aioli.