Shun Murakami scores at the start of the Qualifying Series in China

Shun Murakami opened the Men’s 2020 World Surf League Qualifying Series with a massive win at the Corona Open China on Sunday and collected 5,000 points for the Championship Tour next year.

The 22-year-old scored 12.67 in the final at Wanning’s Riyue Bay in Hainan Province to beat Hawaii’s Keanu Asing by 2.67 points and stand on the podium in one of the top-rated events in the Qualifying Series.

For women, Hinako Kurokawa and Minami Nonaka both dropped out in the semifinals and came third behind the winner Brisa Hennessy from Costa Rica and the second place Vahine Fierro from France.

Murakami has already earned a tentative place at the Tokyo 2020 games, where surfing will make his Olympic debut when he emerged as the best-placed surfer in the field of an Asian nation at the ISA World Surfing Games last year.

