Shurgard rebuilds Croydon storage warehouse destroyed in devastating fire

Shurgard rebuilds its warehouse in Croydon after the previous building was destroyed in a devastating fire on New Years Eve in 2018.

The massive fire tore through the warehouse on Purley Way, destroying each of the 1,198 units. Families lost precious objects and souvenirs stored inside.

At the height of the fire, 20 fire trucks and about 125 firefighters were working to put it out. The damage was so severe that the warehouse had to be demolished.

Now, just over a year after the fire, work has started to build a brand new storage facility.

Shurgard received the building permit to build the warehouse in September 2019, the new warehouse containing more than 1,100 units.

Above all, the new four-story building will have sprinklers installed as well as a water tank, which, according to Shurgard, “will improve fire safety”.

The storage unit is scheduled to open in the second half of 2020.

(Image: David Cook)

A planning report reads as follows: “The main change in the proposed building from the building that was previously there is the change in the roof profile.

“The original building had a shallow pitched roof, while the current proposal uses a flat roof with parapet. Although this gives the building a higher eave level, the overall height of the building is lower than that of the original building.

“One of the main drivers of this change is directly linked to the devastating fire that destroyed the original building.

“The new building will be equipped with sprinklers, which has increased the height from floor to floor.

“By using the flat roof, it allowed the sprinklers to be installed while keeping the height of the building below that of the original ridge line.”

In the report from the Croydon Council planning officer, it was said that the building posed no fire hazard.

The report reads as follows: “The planning request was submitted with fire safety measures reinforced at its heart with a large tank of sprinklers offered in the parking lot.

“Fire exits and fire stairs were included and the panels were subjected to regulatory tests and other recognized bodies such as ISO, the British Standards Institute and the National Fire Protection Agency.

“As such, there is no reason to plan which, provided that development goes through building regulations, poses an undue risk of fire.”

(Image: David Cook)

A spokesman for Shurgard said: “The new 70,000 square foot store will offer more than 1,100 self-storage units in the Croydon area.

“Shurgard is aiming for BREEAM” excellent “certification for this building, which should open in the second half of 2020.”

“Undetermined” cause of fire

Firefighters were first called to the fire at 7.47 p.m. on December 31, 2018, with the London Fire Department (LFB) receiving a total of 147 fire calls.

At 9 p.m., 20 fire trucks and about 125 firefighters were fighting the fire.

(Image: David Cook)

All of the storage units were destroyed in the fire and the warehouse was demolished on January 9. Fire investigators were unable to examine the scene due to the possibility of its collapse, and the cause of the fire was classified as unknown.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of arson in the days following the fire, but the 26 and 25 year old men were released without further action.

Chief Detective Inspector Richard McDonagh said at the time that he was “convinced” that the fire had not been deliberately started.

“The Shurgard fire caused catastrophic damage, destroying the interior of the building and its contents,” he added.

“The impact of the fire was devastating for those who lost property and that is why it was so important for the police to consider the possibility of an intentional or reckless crime.”

“Everything I had in there is gone”

After the fire, the people who lost their sentimental effects in the warehouse expressed their devastation.

A dad of two Croydon’s has lost his wife’s wedding dress and his entire collection of photos of his daughter’s growth.

Norman Noel woke up to the horrific New Years news that every moment he had collected and stored had caught fire.

Living in a two-bedroom apartment with no attic or garden meant that Norman was storing his huge collection of CDs, family memorabilia and equipment in a 40-foot unit, believing they were safe and sound.

“I woke up at 6am (New Year’s Day) and saw all the reports of a huge fire nearby on social media. Then I realized it was Shurgard. I live fairly close to the scene and we can see plumes of smoke, “he said. said.

“Only (New Year’s Eve), I was in touch with the company to discuss renewal fees and now I realize that everything I had there is gone.

“I can’t afford to store these items at home, I don’t have a garage, so everything you can think of was in there.”

Firefighters at the scene of the fire

(Image: David Cook)

Among the irreplaceable items lost are all the memories Norman and his wife, Heather, kept of their children as they grew up, including photos of the baby’s scans.

They also lost their first photos after they were born – as well as Heather’s wedding photos and wedding dress.

“We lost £ 30,000 of items”

Stephen and Brigid Beck have stored sentimental items such as stamp albums, a lifetime vinyl collection and thousands of board game books in a storage unit after recently reducing their homes.

The couple, who live on Upper Selsdon Road in Selsdon, were planning to move after Christmas, but their plans were compromised by the huge fire.

Among the destroyed items is a War of the Ring Collectors Edition board game worth £ 2,500, a Small World Designer board game worth £ 2,000 and around 150 LP LP albums. worth £ 2,750.

In total, they lost around £ 30,000 worth of items.

Stephen and Brigid Beck lost £ 30,000 in Shurgard warehouse fire

(Image: David Cook)

“It’s very, very painful,” said Mr. Beck.

“It is only when you sit down one evening and start to remember the things that were there that you realize (what we have lost).

“You continually think about the things you left there.

“It’s a lot of money. We thought it was in a secure unit, but it obviously wasn’t.”

