[‘Shut Up Chris!’: Joy Behar Lambasts Chris Matthews For Alleged Sexism, Meghan McCain Defends MSNBC Host]

ABC’s The Perspective co-host Joy Behar ripped into former MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews pursuing his retirement, urging him to “shut up,” and bringing up outdated feedback from Matthews which were being directed at females in the media industry.

Co-host Meghan McCain defended the MSNBC host stating that she “loved him” and “thought he deserved a improved sendoff.”

The phase started with Behar indicating, “I like how he suggests complimenting ladies, you know, it is this continual, like, to Laura Ingraham, he mentioned, you’re one particular of God’s gifts to males in this place.

“Oh, please. Laura Ingraham?”

Behar continued, “Then when he compliments somebody, he also insults someone. In 1999, he stated to Gennifer Bouquets…You’re a lovely lady. All people looking at knows that. Hillary Clinton knows that. How can a girl set up with a connection in between her husband and anyone like you that’s a knockout? He compliments Gennifer and insults Hillary at the exact time.”

“Shut up, Chris, all appropriate? You are out now. Good-bye,” Behar declared.

Behar conceded that she did “enjoy” Hardball.

“I utilized to watch it at 7: 00. He’s passionate and he loves politics, and he enjoys background, and I liked that about him, but you know what? It’s adequate with these outdated guys and their silly remarks,” Behar concluded.

McCain, conversely, praised Matthews

“He’s a lion of cable information. I grew up seeing him. I employed to adore his Hardball college tours. He’s an remarkable political broadcaster. I adore him, and it was a single of the few things I could still check out on MSNBC, and to lower his full vocation to this section yesterday produced me really unhappy simply because I imagined he deserved a far better sendoff than that, and I thought I may possibly be raked in excess of the coals for declaring that today.”

The co-host did insert that Matthews’s habits really should not be excused or “absolved.”

McCain ongoing, “That does not mean his behavior need to be absolved or he ought to not apologize and his ft not be held to the hearth, but a whole lot of individuals at MSNBC have accomplished a great deal of crap including Andy Absence…who allegedly with Matt Lauer…killed a with the Harvey Weinstein tale,” McCain continued.

