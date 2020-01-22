Shutterstock Contributor Payouts | PYMNTS.com

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Content creators are responsible for staggering the output and provide the essential images, songs and videos that enable online consumption. These employees have to keep up with fast production deadlines, but are rarely compensated so efficiently.

A lack of convenient payouts could quickly frustrate developers and force them to abandon platforms for those with more robust payment systems. Companies that rely on trusting relationships with musicians, photographers and other creative people must therefore handle payments flexibly to ensure loyalty.

Stock content provider Shutterstock has made payout innovations to satisfy its more than 1 million contributors, Paul Brennan, vice president of content operations, said in a recent interview with PYMNTS. Payments are made entirely online and allow creatives to decide how they want to be paid.

“The entire (payout) process is now set up for self-service,” he said. “It’s a very hands-on experience for users when you first set up your account, become a contributor, and then set your own preferences on how you’d like to be paid.”

Shutterstock offers contributors payouts, notifications and benefits through an online dashboard tailored to the experience of the contributors. The availability and flexibility of the platform is critical to Shutterstock’s relationship with content creators around the world.

How payment settings Engineer Loyalty

Content creation is symbiotic – creatives need online platforms to share their work and platforms that require artists to operate. Maintaining this balance can be challenging in only one market or country, but the difficulties are exacerbated when you operate globally. Shutterstock works with contributors in more than 150 countries. Therefore, digital payment tools are a must if you want to make sure that every user has access to the right payment methods and currencies.

“I think there are a number of things each contributor will consider for disbursement, and one will ultimately be available to them in their geographic location,” said Brennan. “(Another) would be the convenience of having the payment converted into their local currencies and then of course any fees or rates associated with your local transactions. So we set up (payments) so that (they) have the choice of which service they want to use and they can express their preferences based on the respective requirements. “

Shutterstock stopped paying checks years ago and is now working with three online payment providers to ensure that funds can be sent and received worldwide. Monthly payments are made in USD. The company sets a minimum of $ 35 per payout and allows creators to set higher minimum amounts to ensure flexibility and convenience. Brennan explained that this could have a decisive impact on the efficiency and production rate of creative people. This would result in a positive net result for Shutterstock as well as for individual content providers.

“We speak to as many of our employees as possible,” he said. “In some cases, let’s say on a hobby basis, (developers) can use their Shutterstock earnings to buy a new camera lens or software that they can use to produce new content. They can set their payout rate to something higher and then get paid and use that (money) to invest in new equipment. It’s a story we hear a lot. “

The company is always on the lookout for technologies or payment trends that could further increase customer loyalty, he added. These include artificial intelligence (AI) or other advanced learning tools for deeper insights, advanced payout functions and participation functions in Shutterstock’s mobile app.

The role of mobile payouts

Consumers often rely on cell phones to meet their financial and professional needs, and Shutterstock offers a mobile app that allows contributors to upload and automatically tag their content. Brennan noted that the functionality of the app is “constantly evolving” with user preferences, and is currently providing revenue insights and notifying contributors when content is downloaded, although payouts are not yet supported.

“We always update all our experiences and always have a roadmap that reflects the requirements of our network,” he said. “We prioritize these requirements based on the factors that are most beneficial to the contributors.”

Mobile payouts are one of several tools that may impact employee retention in the coming years. Content creators are unlikely to request slow and impractical payment methods. This means that platforms must closely monitor attitudes to stay ahead of the game in a constantly changing environment.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

AI, Checks, Payouts, Disbursements Tracker, Freelancer, Gig Economy, Ingo Money, Loyalty, Mobile, Mobile Payments, News, Online Payments, Shutterstock