[sia-claims-she-has-two-new-albums-“waiting-to-go”]

Sia has offered an update on her 2020 options, informing fans that she has not a person but two new albums “waiting to go”.

Two times in the past (February 15), the Australian pop star born Sia Furler instructed a enthusiast on Twitter that she has two albums “waiting to go”, even though they’re now on the again-burner owing to her approaching movie, Songs.

“Am centered on my film which is now due for release Sept,” she wrote. “It’s a musical so just after I boost that I’ll place out a new album.”

The singer also famous that she has “a number of functions coming up”, and a single of those people was revealed right now: Sia will element on K-pop superstars BTS’ new album, ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

I have a couple of characteristics coming up but am concentrated on my film which is now due for release Sept, it is a musical so immediately after I promote that I will place out a new album.

I have two waiting around to go! — sia (@Sia) February 15, 2020

Tunes was first introduced by Sia in 2015 at the Venice Film Festival. It was initially established for release in Oct 2019, but star Kate Hudson subsequently told Women’s Dress in Every day in December 2019 that the movie “should be out in 2020”.

“I just cannot say everything about it, due to the fact we’re heading to announce it at some position in an interesting way,” Hudson added. “I glimpse forward to people staying able to get to see the film. I assume it is likely to be a special a single.”

Besides Hudson, Music will also star dancer and regular Sia collaborator Maddie Ziegler, as properly as Tony-successful Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. The movie is Furler’s function directorial debut. She also co-wrote and -produced the motion picture alongside author Dallas Clayton and producer Vincent Landay, respectively.

Sia’s very last solo album ‘Everyday Is Christmas’ arrived out in 2017. In 2018, she fashioned the supergroup LSD with American producer Diplo and British musician Labrinth. Their debut album, ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’, arrived in April 2019. It featured the singles ‘Audio’ and ‘Thunderclouds’, which charted at range 91 and 69 on the ARIA Singles Chart, respectively.

In January, Sia contributed the song ‘Original’ to the soundtrack of Dolittle, the new motion picture starring Robert Downey Jr.