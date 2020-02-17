[sia-has-two-albums-in-the-will-work]

Sia is directing her initially movie ‘Music’ with Kate Hudson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 18 — The singer of Chandelier apparently has two albums that are all set for release. Information has it that the Australian musician is planning to start the new data just after the release of her film New music.

Asked by her admirers about her plans for 2020, Australian musician Sia reportedly introduced that she has two albums in planning which will in all probability occur out just after the release of her film Audio.

Sia also included that quite a few collaborations were also in the pipeline, and we now know that musician is preparing to share some studio time with BTS to cut a monitor that will characteristic on the forthcoming album by the South Korean band boy band.

Audio was announced at the Venice Movie Competition in 2015. To begin with prepared for Oct 2019, launch of the film has been postponed till December 2019, reviews NME.

The British tunes web-site adds that actress Kate Hudson and dancer Maddie Ziegler, equally of whom regularly seem in Sia films, are associated in the project along with Leslie Odom Jr.

Sia’s most current album Daily Is Christmas was produced in 2017. The next year, the musician fashioned the group LSD with the American producer Diplo and the British musician Labrinth. Their debut album Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Current … LSD was unveiled in April 2019.

Last January, Sia produced the track Original, which also attributes on the soundtrack of the film Dolittle, a new adaptation of the common sequence of children’s textbooks with Robert Downey Jr. — AFP-Relaxnews