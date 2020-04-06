Sidbi to grant $ 50 Lakh loans to asset and asset companies to produce medical equipment to fight Covid-19

Sidbi’s Aid to Facilitate Emergency Situations (SAFE) against the coronavirus scheme offers entrepreneurial loans with a fixed interest rate of 5% and a maximum loan repayment period of 5 years.

latest update: March 27, 2020, 12:50 PM IST

New Delhi: India’s Small Industries Development Bank (Sidbi) said on Friday it would lend 50 rupees in loans to small and small companies (MSE) that are providing medical equipment to fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sidbi’s Aid to Facilitate Emergency Situations (SAFE) against the coronavirus scheme offers entrepreneurial loans with a fixed interest rate of 5% and a maximum loan repayment period of 5 years.

MSEs that make hand sanitizers, masks, gloves, headgear, body clothing, shoe covers, air conditioners, glasses and laboratory labs are eligible for the loan.

Mohammad Mustafa, chairman and CEO of Sidbi, said in a statement: they do.”

He added that it is the company’s reliability and support for such companies that will reassure us that we stand with them in the direction of national goals.

This special scheme helps MSEs obtain equipment, plants and machinery and other assets, including the raw materials needed to produce or service them. It will also help meet additional emergencies to strengthen the products of these essential products.

Loans are non-refundable and are sanctioned within 48 hours of application and submission of documents.

Syedby said stock exchange companies could apply online for loans under the scheme.