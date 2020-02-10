Sidcup police live: the A20 is completely closed due to the presence of “numerous police officers” near the Queen Mary Hospital

A major road in south-east London was closed in both directions following a police incident.

The Sidcup bypass, also known as the A20, was closed around noon today (Monday February 10).

It is closed at Frognal Corner, at the junction with A222 Perry Street.

Long queues form and traffic is diverted via the ramps.

A witness at the scene also said that there was a strong police presence at the nearby Queen Mary Hospital on Frognal Avenue.

Metropolitan police were asked for comments.

Traffic controller Inrix said: “The main carriageway is closed and traffic is on hold due to a police incident on the A20 Sidcup-By-Pass in both directions at A222 Perry Street (Frognal Corner ).

“The main roadway was closed following an incident on the road. Traffic is diverted via the ramps.”

