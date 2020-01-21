Sideswipe: January 22: Beware of people, trains?

Truth about aging

1.

Propagation of middle age / slower metabolism. I didn’t think anyone * was lying * about it. I just didn’t know how bad it would be.

2. View falling from a cliff. I just raised the size of the font on my phone last night.

3. Suddenly, be the senior who talks to the young and see that “urgh, why-he-talk-about” look.

4. Young people in tech stores assuming I’m an idiot.

5. Forget whole years.

6. Waking up too early and just … being awake for the day because you can’t go back to sleep. What is that?

seven. Watch the story repeat itself and feel helpless to do anything.

8. More than 90% of your friends are more and more interested in interior decoration.

9. Hair on the chin becomes more courageous over time, ladies.

ten. When someone younger says, “you can’t say that!”

11. You really care less about what others think of you as you get older. It’s pretty wonderful.

(Via Twitter)

Award-winning multimedia reporter David Leavitt attempted to shame a Target employee with an electric toothbrush.

Toothbrush leaflets deactivate Twitter

David Leavitt attempted to shame a Target employee about an electric toothbrush when he spotted an Oral-B electric toothbrush that was incorrectly labeled at the list price of $ 0.01. good idea a) call the police, b) tweet a photo of the manager in an attempt to shame her, c) announce her intention to sue the business? Twitter was quick to react, defending the Target employee, who was obviously doing only his job. “So let me clarify. Are you bothering the police because of an obvious mistake Target made you want to exploit? Because we all know these toothbrushes don’t sell for 1 cent. Then , you went on Twitter and picture of a $ 15 an hour employee doing his job? “tweeted Bryan. Social media responded by creating a GoFundMe page and raising $ 30,000 for Target manager Tori to take a break from retail and customers like Leavitt.

