Siena Yates: The major problem with this Bachelorette twist

When TVNZ announced its first Bachelorette and she was a 32-year-old doctor and a woman of color, I was – and many others – on the moon.

Finally. The diversity. And not only the symbolic genre, or the genre where the only woman of color becomes the villain of the series, but the genre where a woman with a Samoan, Caribbean and Lebanese heritage can have the main role.

And Doctor Lesina Nakhid-Schuster did not disappoint – it burst on our screens like a breath of fresh air, joking and laughing and – more importantly – demanding its value.

She was so instantly loved by viewers that many turned to social media after the first episode of the series to complain that none of the hopeful candidates were good enough for her.

Now we know why.

Last night, the show dropped the bomb that Lily McManus joined as the second Bachelorette, and that half of the men had been cast for Lesina, and the other half for Lily – which is why they brought a group of young people 20 years for a woman looking for someone at the same stage of life as her.

So far, Lesina has gotten to know the guys not only for herself, but with Lily in mind, under instructions not to eliminate anyone the 22-year-old reality star could love. The host Art Green was even there, to help Lesina identify the guys who could be Lily’s type.

I can’t be the only person with a problem with this.

So here we are, finally, with a woman of color strong of spirit, confident, independent, intelligent, successful and beautiful… being surprised by a Pakeha woman who has already made two stays single and Celebrity Treasure Island.

Now don’t get me wrong, Lily is great. I am his biggest fan and I have declared my love to him several times. I was also among the crowd of Bach fans who wanted it to be our first Bachelorette because it is of bloody quality.

But what I don’t understand is why Lesina, after being cast, couldn’t get the spotlight for herself, why Lily couldn’t be saved for the inevitable second season and why Lesina had only half of the pretenders she could have had the rest could be saved for Lily?

I understand that this is a reality show and the chances of someone being there for love are pretty slim, but if Lesina was really looking for someone, why would she also be looking for her mate? And in any case, why should Lesina have to do the legwork for Lily?

When she was cast, Lesina said to the woman’s day that she had applied without hesitation, but that she would never have considered The Bachelor because “everyone who knows me understands that it would not be my thing – I will never like the idea of ​​competing with other girls. “

The second time Lily entered, the men in the house were instantly moved from Lesina’s mercy to their choice of women, which, I’m sure, is the complete opposite of the Bachelorette point.

There were comments on how the guys had “better odds” now, saying things like “it opens the door” and “it changes the game”.

Glenn – who, frankly, has nothing to do near either of these two – said full dudebro, “It’s like a special two for one!”

He continued, “I haven’t had two wives at the same time yet, so this could be my chance.” He then asked if the women were “together” or “just friends”. Ugh.

We then cut the boys asking Lesina to tell them more about Lily, who, as we all know, is obviously what every woman wants to hear.

I’m crazy about racial diversity, in the sense that we finally got a woman of color in a lead role, but she had to make room for a Pakeha woman, as if she couldn’t hold the throne – or maybe the hearings? – alone.

I am mad from a feminist point of view, in that these two women are absolute queens who deserve their own spotlight and the space to make their own choices, but who are faced with sections of male mediocrity and have been opposed to each other, whether they supposed to be or not.

And I’m crazy from the viewer’s point of view, that the producers seemed so determined to sneak into a “first” franchise that they didn’t think about what it might mean for the rest of us.

.