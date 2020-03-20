Siesta Essential Beach front packed a single day right before closing because of to coronavirus disaster

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Issues about the world wide coronavirus pandemic and warnings from officers to apply social distancing are not halting people today from viewing a person of the top shorelines in the region.

Sarasota County seashores are scheduled to close at 6 a.m. on Saturday. But when Eagle 8 High definition flew about Siesta Crucial Beach front on Friday afternoon, folks have been packed on the sand.

“People are just packed in right here. This is not what they signify by social distancing,” Eagle 8 High definition reporter Paul Lamison mentioned in the course of a Fb dwell stream. “Even even though people are placing their towels a very little bit away from each and every other, every person is appropriate up on every other.”

One of the lots of matters that draw men and women to Siesta Important is the community parking lot. The whole lot on Friday afternoon was so complete that cars had been circling close to striving to discover openings.

“It’s spring break in total pressure,” Lamison said. “Nobody’s heeding the warnings of coronavirus. You wouldn’t even know COVID-19 is an challenge here if you appeared at this beach.”

Movie of yet another common beach front in the Tampa Bay region went viral before this 7 days for a comparable reason. It confirmed a packed property at Clearwater Beach front, which led to a good deal of on line criticism.

Clearwater and other Pinellas County seashores, along with most of the seashores in the Tampa Bay place, have considering that determined to near. You can discover a full record of beach closures below.