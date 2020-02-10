Sign breaks as Iowa Democrat Chair explains Caucus Disaster

A podium broke on Monday as the leader of the Iowa Democratic Party Troy Price answered questions about the catastrophic Iowa Caucus last week.

After being asked about “mathematical rounding errors” and the validity of the caucus results, Price’s Iowa Democratic Party podium fell to the ground.

Despite the hiccups, Price ignored the sign and continued answering.

IDP leader Troy Price answers the question why the party can’t change math problems on the Caucus Night worksheets in the results: pic.twitter.com/o8z0dV9bcO

The clip has been blown up on social media, and many consider it the perfect metaphor for the situation.

This is wild https://t.co/OMQPpuRb44

Really cool, as the Iowa Democrats sign FALLS OVER, while he explains that Buttigieg won because of poor math and they can’t fix https://t.co/tJuP7PW9aO

The Iowa Democrats’ sign that falls off the podium in about 10 seconds makes this a Moment Of Zen https://t.co/TQALpj3g7t

This appears to be a scene from Arrested Development. https://t.co/wNhMlqaBQV

This video is perfect https://t.co/RvFlysPGoI

In any other country this guy would be in jail right now. https://t.co/JqlbG6Sj8r

A slapstick prop gag may not be the most sophisticated type of comedy, but if it’s done perfectly, it’s hard to top https://t.co/Ld4QoVUNAx

Not enough quality control. #IowaCaucusDisaster https://t.co/urFN5Wlocf pic.twitter.com/69iavM1MAS

Iowa Sharting Line

(see 0:11 for the perfect metaphor) https://t.co/9g4H6jB2Jz

Iowa Caucus’ results were delayed days after the Iowa Democratic Party decided to use a buggy app to compile the results.

When the results finally came in, social media users found that they were full of mistakes.

“The results released by the Iowa Democratic Party on Wednesday have had inconsistencies and other shortcomings,” the New York Times reported. “More than 100 counties reported results that were internally inconsistent, lacked data, or were not possible.” the complex rules of the Iowa Caucuses. “

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called the situation “an embarrassment” and said: “It was a shame for the good people of Iowa who take their responsibilities in the Caucuses very seriously.” They screwed it up a lot, like the Iowa Democratic Party did. “

