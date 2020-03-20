Sign up for our group at 5 p.m. in our concept board forum

We’ve kind of recognized that matters aren’t what they utilised to be all-around listed here. Nicely, all around in all places appropriate now. Not just DawgNation.

We’re not just talking about Brandon Adams and his beard on schooling wheels.

We get it. Each individual a single of us is living it, way too.

Which is why we needed to just take an hour of our Friday evening for a specific social hour with all of our team and all of you. Sure, there will be a playlist associated.

If not, are we really chatting about a social hour below?

This will be our pretty initially “DawgNation Social Hour” which we will host on our DawgNation information board discussion board.

Here’s the juice:

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 Hi DawgNation! 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨

Guess what : What?

: What? What’s going on these days : DawgNation Forum Social Hour!

: DawgNation Forum Social Hour! When : 5 PM

: 5 PM In which: Correct in this article on the discussion board . We’ll develop a thread that will go reside all-around 4:45 PM or so in our discussion board.

. We’ll develop a thread that will go reside all-around 4:45 PM or so in our discussion board. Will “Beard” Adams be there : Yep. So will Mike Griffith and Connor Riley.

: Yep. So will Mike Griffith and Connor Riley. Why: Why not? Its time for a very good social hour.

Why not? Its time for a very good social hour. The dance card: We’ll share a few pictures and play an intrathread video game or 3. Along with all the UGA talk that every person could possibly have on their head.

If you consider this is likely to just be about straight UGA soccer and recruiting converse, then you are erroneous.

If you imagine you will study a whole lot a lot more about every single member of our DawgNation community, then you’re appropriate. (Along with all of that UGA football converse.)

There are above 5,000 DawgNation forum users to day and we’ve had experienced 500-furthermore active associates this thirty day period. They have posted extra than 3,400 responses this thirty day period by itself on all issues DawgNation.

Not a DawgNation discussion board member? You can indicator up for cost-free suitable listed here.

Appear ahead to looking at everybody there. We’re going to make sure this hour feels a minimal various than each other one particular we have spent cooped up this week.

We’re going to get by way of this. Jointly.

This was what the group appeared like for our “DawgNation Appreciation” function again in March of 2018. Let’s all get collectively this night for a minor entertaining. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

(This is the element exactly where a lesser author may include a Father joke about all people bringing a “Quarantini” or something like that. Not heading to do that.)

Catching up on all points DawgNation

