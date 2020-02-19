[sign-up-for-the-bong-hive:-a-information-to-‘parasite’-director-bong-joon-ho’s-movies]

Previously this thirty day period, South Korean auteur Bong Joon-ho produced heritage by taking home four Oscars, including Very best Director and Finest Photo, for his thrilling social satire Parasite – a film that sinks underneath your pores and skin and leaves you constantly seeking much more.

Luckily for us for hungry lovers craving far more Bong, the filmmaker has been producing major-tier cinema for the past 20 decades. And with some clean Academy recognition, it is much easier than at any time to locate Bong’s filmography in cinemas and on the net.

From most obtainable to most obscure for the die-difficult lovers, here’s a breakdown of in which to enjoy Bong Joon-ho’s again catalogue – from streaming companies Netflix, Amazon Key Video clip and MUBI, to screenings at London’s fan-favorite cinema the Prince Charles.

Okja

Pursuing the good results of Snowpiercer (despite a hard theatrical launch that in no way even achieved the United kingdom), Netflix approached Bong with a blank check. What did he make with it? A thrilling romp about a tremendous-pig.

Okja is much more than a non-sensical thrill-journey while: the film indicates a near-future in which a corporation breeds genetically modified pigs for intake reasons, and zeroes in on one in specific – which is Okja, living blissfully in the mountains of South Korea with her younger best pal Mija. Items go awry when workers of the multinational appear to check out, and attempt to choose Okja away.

Come for arguably Bong’s most unhinged comedy, with a shiny Netflix finish, and keep for Jake Gyllenhaal‘s most deranged overall performance, together with Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, Lily Collins, Steven Yeun and Ahn Search engine optimisation-hyun as Mija.

In which to check out: On Netflix worldwide

Snowpiercer

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nX5PwfEMBM0?feature=oembed" title="Snowpiercer Official US Release Trailer #1 (2014) - Chris Evans Movie HD" width="696"></noscript>

In 2013, Bong Joon-ho manufactured his English-language debut with dystopian sci-fi thriller Snowpiercer. The movie, led by Captain The us himself Chris Evans and Jamie Bell, can take area entirely on a practice in the close to-upcoming which carries the extremely last human beings alive.

The locomotive is organised by class – Evans’ Curtis Everett sales opportunities an rebellion from the lessen portion in opposition to the elite, which is the place you will discover the train’s creator, Wilford (Ed Harris) and his assistant Minister Mason (Tilda Swinton).

Bong’s scripts are so uniquely surprising that it doesn’t arrive as a great deal of a shock that the filmmaker knocked heads with Harvey Weinstein after The Weinstein Firm acquired distribution legal rights. But Bong held his floor – which is likely why the movie is as good as it is.

The place to check out: On Amazon Primary Video clip, and screening at the Prince Charles cinema (21 to 27 February)

The Host

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1HRTy26s4hw?feature=oembed" title="The Host (2006) – Trailer" width="696"></noscript>

One of the best fashionable monster videos, The Host sees a young girl kidnapped by a sea creature, and her father (Track Kang-ho on fantastic type) is decided to help you save her. This took Bong’s ability to choreograph scenes of mass panic and chaos to the up coming amount, and saw main achievements – it became the highest-grossing South Korean film of all-time upon release (it has considering that been overtaken by Parasite, normally).

Bong experienced said he was impressed to create the movie just after looking at an post in a nearby paper about a civilian official with the US military who requested the disposal of 470 bottles of the most likely cancer-creating compound formaldehyde into the Han River in South Korea.

Exactly where to look at: On MUBI until finally 8 March, obtainable to hire on Amazon Key Video clip

Mom

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0oBwQHWeYxo?feature=oembed" title="Mother Official HD Trailer - From the Director of THE HOST" width="696"></noscript>

Although Bong enjoys a monster motion picture, the filmmaker is also really experienced at portraying human emotion with immense, sensitive detail. Some of his finest-drawn characters are females, starting up with Kim Hye-ja as the unnamed matriarch of Mom.

Kim plays a mom intently connected to her 27-yr-aged son, a young man with studying challenges accused of a murder she’s confident he didn’t dedicate. Not to be perplexed with Darren Aronofsky’s psychological nightmare mother! starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Wherever to check out: On MUBI right up until 12 March

Recollections of Murder

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-YvWR3Bds0A?feature=oembed" title="🎥 MEMORIES OF MURDER (2003) | Full Movie Trailer in Full HD | 1080p" width="696"></noscript>

Arguably the movie that introduced Bong’s track record into the stratosphere, Recollections of Murder can take stock of the accurate story of Korea’s to start with serial murders in record concerning 1986 and 1991. At the time of the film’s release in 2003, the scenario was still unresolved – it was only previous October that 56-12 months-outdated Lee Choon-jae confessed to the crimes.

The movie marks the initial collaboration concerning Bong and Song Kang-ho, who went on to star in The Host, Snowpiercer and Parasite.

In which to look at: At the Prince Charles cinema – 19 February, 2 March and 29 March.

Barking Pet dogs In no way Chunk

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nFnr0IxfVhM?feature=oembed" title="Barking Dogs Never Bite - Trailer" width="696"></noscript>

One particular for only the most committed followers, Bong’s debut feature Barking Canine Under no circumstances Bite is really difficult to observe down. The 2000 film follows a father-to-be pushed around the edge by a barking canine in his condominium making, foremost to a sharp job transform as he will become a serial pet dog killer.

Bong himself notoriously termed his initially movie “a quite silly movie” – but completists will undoubtedly uncover substance to delight in in the scruffy, significant-paced canine chase.

Exactly where to look at: It’ll have to be second-hand DVDs for this 1, Bong fans…

