“Signal 3” Signs of Non-Camera TV Loss For Weekly consecutive

On April 8, Good Data Corporation showcases a series of non-drama TV shows and cast members performing best from March 30 to April 5.

The company analyzes news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts for 182 non-drama TV shows currently airing or airing.

For the second consecutive week the best non-drama TV show is Channel A “Heart 3”! Cast members Park Ji Hyun, Cheon In Woo, Seo Min Jae, and Im Han Gyeol also completed the rankings for non-drama cast members, taking No. 2, No. 3, No. 5, and number 9.

“Signal Heart 3” is a variety of romance that follows the story of eight strangers because they lived in the house during the same year. All his experiences were reviewed by a panel of panelists. The group consisted of Yoon Shi Yoon, Block B’s P.O., and Han Hye Jin, who joined panelists from previous seasons including Lee Sang Min, lyricist Kim Ea Na, and psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong.

In the third episode airing at 9:50 p.m. On April 8, viewers will discover the contestant style of Jung Eui Dong! The episode will showcase her efforts to show her kindness through good acts such as cleaning the Signal House and preparing dinner for another contest.

As of “Heart Sign 3,” the third season of tvN’s “The Great Escape” came in second place, while MBC’s “Radio Star” climbed to No. 1 spot. 3 in the ranking of good non-drama TV shows. Im Young Woong, who won the popular show “Mister Trot,” took the No. 1 spot in the non-drama cast to make an appearance on “Radio Star.” In addition, he is also 4th on the same list for appearances on Chosun TV’s “Love Call Center” (literal title).

The 10 best non-drama TV shows of the week are:

“A signal 3” Channel A – 9.5 percent “Biggest Escape” Season 3 – 6.74 percent MBC’s “Radio Star” – 6.16 percent Chosun TV’s “Love Phone” – 5.08 percent MBC (“I Live Alone”) – 4.21 percent MBC’s “King of Mask Singer” – 3.5 percent JTBC’s “Ask for You” – 2.94 percent “Jong Won’s Shirt Restaurant” from SBS – 2.3 percent “Running Man” SBS – 2.3 percent “Superman Returns” KBS2 – 2.23 percent

The 10 best non-drama cast members are as follows:

Im Young Woong (“Radio Radio”) Park Ji Hyun (“Heart Sign 3”) Cheon In Woo (“Signal 3”) Im Young Woong (“Lovely Phone Center”) Seo Min Jae (“Heart Sign 3”) Jang Min Ho (“Radio Star”) Lee Chan Won (“Radio Star”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“A Home”) Im Han Gyeol (“Signal 3”) Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

Catch the latest episode of “Heart Sign 3” here!

