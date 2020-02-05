Eliah Drinkwitz had the difficult task of putting together a recruiting class just two months after he was hired in December.

The coach gained momentum as the finish line came closer on Wednesday signature day with five commitments in the past nine days. There are a total of 17 players coming to Missouri next fall.

Here is the breakdown of the recruiting class in Missouri for the day of the signing:

The signatories

Brady Cook, Elia Young, Jay Maclin, Damon Hazelton, Harrison Mevis, Javian Hester, Drake Heismeyer, Mitchell Walters, Benjamin Key, Jaylon Carlies, Will Norris and Tyler Jones have signed so far.

Eliah Drinkwitz has officially added 12 players to the team for next season. Six of them – Cook, Hazelton, Young, Maclin, Key and Mevis – have already signed up and will be attending spring training, while the rest of the signatories will join Missouri in the fall.

Virginia Tech’s Hazelton, a transfer, offers the Tigers an experienced receiver after the unit struggled a season earlier. Hazelton was the second team of the All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2018.

Kickers are rarely in the spotlight, but that’s the position of Missouri’s highest recruit in this cycle. Mevis is the second-place kicker and tenth-place punter in this year’s class after Kohl’s kicking and did all six of his kicks in this year’s Under Armor All-American game.

Drinkwitz still had a lot to do to maintain Barry Odom’s class, but managed to keep some of the more well-known recruits with Elijah Young and Cook on board.

Cook, a three-star quarterback from Saint Louis, threw 3194 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior and was one of Missouri’s first missions for the class in September 2018.

“He’s a guy who appeals to me and is an all-time quarterback,” said Bush Hamdan, quarterback coach. “Whether he’s out there or training, it’s in his blood.”

Young, who ran back from Knoxville, Tennessee, was Class 5A Mr. Football in Tennessee and received all-state honors after being 2,170 meters and 39 touchdowns in his peak season. The 5-foot-9 running back has fast feet, good hands and can move in the open.

“Boy, he can miss you,” said coach Curtis Luper. “You know, and that’s the number one requirement, especially in this league, you have to make the first defender miss. He did it in high school, he should be able to do it here.”

Key is a defensive end to East Los Angeles College, which is a top 100 junior college contender and one of the Saint Louis bred offensive men Drake Heismeyer and Mitchell Walters who committed Missouri in the trenches.

Hester is the only four-star recruit for Missouri next season. The recipient from Tulsa is a deep ball threat that averaged 28.5 meters per catch as a senior. He joins Jay Maclin, cousin of Missouri Alaun and former chief of Kansas City Jeremy Maclin, and Jaylon Carlies as the three signatories to a five-recipient class.

Linebacker and Rock Bridge graduate Will Norris and security Tyler Jones are the other two defensive signatories. Norris is the only Colombian-based player in this class and Jones is a 3-star recruit from Winter Gardens, Florida.

That obliges

Montra Edwards, Kris Abrams-Draine, Johnny Walker, Chance Luper and Dylan Spencer have signed up.

These are the players who are not officially at the Tigers, but will most likely join the team in the fall. You might be making a last-minute decision to reject the tigers, but all the signs suggest that they signed their letter of intent on Wednesday.

Luper is the son of the new running back coach Curtis Luper and was previously involved in Boise. Abrams-Draine is the last recipient in the class and a 3-star recruit from Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Edwards was signed on August 13 in Missouri, but was released five days later before deciding to stay with the Tigers on January 7. Edwards is a three-star defensive device that Auburn and Florida spurned among other applicants. Johnny Walker is a three star edge rusher from Tampa, Florida.

Dylan Spencer is Missouri’s newest recruit who signed up for the Tigers on Sunday. He has a soccer tree. His cousin Chris Spencer was an NFL draft picker in the first round of the Tennessee Titans and played in Mississippi with offensive line coach Marcus Johnson.